YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.42.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,891. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YETI by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in YETI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.