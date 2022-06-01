Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 367.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 3,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,493. Youdao has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

