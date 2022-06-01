Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to report $4.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.07 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 598,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. DermTech has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

