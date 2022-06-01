Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.