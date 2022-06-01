Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiromic BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

