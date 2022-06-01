Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 27,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

