Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,376 shares of company stock worth $729,833. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

