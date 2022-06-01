Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,376 shares of company stock worth $729,833. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.