Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.01 Million

Brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) to post $122.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.90 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $118.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $513.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $519.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $590.60 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $607.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 476,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 136.86 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.