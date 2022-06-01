Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.52.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $684,726.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,214,622.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 8,679,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.