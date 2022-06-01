Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

In other news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 293,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,933. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

