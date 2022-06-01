Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Genesco reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $769.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

