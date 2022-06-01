Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

