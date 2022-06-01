Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will report $199.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $198.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $787.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE ETD opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

