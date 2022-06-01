Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.43 million and the highest is $75.22 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $69.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $297.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.12 million to $311.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $346.95 million, with estimates ranging from $313.35 million to $389.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

