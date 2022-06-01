Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report sales of $115.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.16 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $417.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.59 million to $431.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $440.01 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 270,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 175,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

