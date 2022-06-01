Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

MTLS opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Materialise has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

