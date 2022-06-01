Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. 25,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

