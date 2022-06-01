Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RHP traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. 25,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $101.19.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
