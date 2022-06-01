Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. 25,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $101.19.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.