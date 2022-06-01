Zacks: Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CBFV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

