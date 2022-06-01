Zacks: Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will post $15.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $16.31 billion. HP posted sales of $15.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,316,393 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,403. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

