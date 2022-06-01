ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $427,689.16 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $427,689.16 and $41.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00305978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00073861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

