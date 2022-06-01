ZENZO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,937.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $221,267.19 and $1,937.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00078534 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00253901 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

