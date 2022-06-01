Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zepp Health by 2,308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zepp Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

