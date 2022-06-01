Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $242,407.86

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Zero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $242,407.86 and $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,482,299 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

