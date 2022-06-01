Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $8.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

ZH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,066. The stock has a market cap of $956.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 131,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

