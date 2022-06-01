Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.