$0.03 EPS Expected for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESMT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. 25,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,121. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

