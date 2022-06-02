$0.09 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.16. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

PRA opened at $22.17 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

