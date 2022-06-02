-$0.09 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Lion Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

LEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $2,402,000.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

