$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million.

SOVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

