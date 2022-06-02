-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CYXT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,868,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares during the period.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
