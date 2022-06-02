$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FNKO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 437,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Funko by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

