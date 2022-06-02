$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Endeavor Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 22.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,213.21 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is 28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

