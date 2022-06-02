$0.36 EPS Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 227.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 1,144,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,323. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -926.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after buying an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

