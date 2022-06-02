$0.50 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 398,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Envestnet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.