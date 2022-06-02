$0.80 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,634. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,401 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

