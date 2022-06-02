$0.97 EPS Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. ITT posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

ITT stock traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 459,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,345,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.