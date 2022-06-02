$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $931.10 million to $1.06 billion. Align Technology also reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

ALGN traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.92. 11,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

