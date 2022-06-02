$1.21 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.07. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 876,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $65.21.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.