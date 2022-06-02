10,376 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

