10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 12 West Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up 13.2% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 1.79% of 10x Genomics worth $298,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

