11,524 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 73,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

