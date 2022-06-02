118,670 Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,472. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

