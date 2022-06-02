12 West Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

12 West Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,200 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $8,444,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 39.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,723. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

