13,141 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $92.32 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

