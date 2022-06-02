$135.26 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to announce $135.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $138.00 million. MarketWise reported sales of $142.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $549.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.93 million to $554.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $608.45 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $627.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

