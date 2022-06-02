14,509 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

