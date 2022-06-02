$149.50 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will post $149.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.18 million and the highest is $151.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.40 million to $626.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $762.69 million, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

