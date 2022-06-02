1492 Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

