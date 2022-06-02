1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,239 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Emerald by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerald by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,719. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.99.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

