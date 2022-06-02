1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $894.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.